Azerbaijan v Wales: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Wales realistically need to win their remaining two Euro 2020 qualifiers to put themselves in the mix for a Euro 2020 spot.

Ryan Giggs’ men have struggled so far during qualifying and sit fourth of five in Group E.

They must beat Azerbaijan – currently bottom of the group – and Hungary, as well as hoping Slovakia drop points to finish second and secure their place at the Euros.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Azerbaijan v Wales game on TV and online.

What time is Azerbaijan v Wales?

Azerbaijan v Wales will kick off at 5:00pm on Saturday 16th November 2019.

How to watch Azerbaijan v Wales on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:15pm.

The game is also available on Welsh-language channel S4C.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wales are unbeaten in three Euro 2020 qualifiers including a strong draw with Croatia last month.

They narrowly beat Azerbaijan thanks to a late Gareth Bale winner in September, but need to step up and get the job done with greater conviction this week.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 1-3 Wales