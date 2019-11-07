Rangers v Porto: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Rangers are holding their own in their Europa League group so far but face a tricky visit of Porto to Ibrox.

The Gers have recorded a win, draw and loss in their matches so far.

Steve Gerrard has enjoyed strong form on the continent since taking over Rangers and their most recent outing – against Porto – will give them confidence going into this week.

Alfredo Morelos notched to secure a gutsy 1-1 draw at the iconic Estadio do Dragao to put Rangers second in the group table.

No one team is dominating proceedings in Group G, but a victory over Porto would be a huge step in the right direction for Gerrard’s men with a potential three-point gap opening up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Porto game on TV and online.

What time is Rangers v Porto?

Rangers v Porto will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 7th November 2019.

How to watch Rangers v Porto on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from kick-off time.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers will go into this one without any fear, knowing they can compete in every Europa League clash they head into.

Porto have lacked vigour on the continent, but their dominant form in the Primeira Liga highlights the obvious threat they pose.

Expect a gritty affair as Rangers aim to secure a point by any means necessary – and don’t be surprised if their gameplan pays out.

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Porto