Barnsley v Bristol City: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Rock-bottom Barnsley will be desperate to make every home game count as they slide further into danger at the foot of the Championship table.

The Tykes have failed to win since the opening day of the season and have lost eight of their last 13.

Their most recent defeat against resurgent Huddersfield will have done nothing ti silence the alarm bells at Oakwell despite the season only just entering November.

At the other end of the scale, Bristol City have put together a solid start to the season, losing just two games in 2019/20.

They will hope to tighten up at the back in order to turn draws into wins, but boss Lee Johnson will be pleased with progress so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barnsley v Bristol City game on TV and online.

What time is Barnsley v Bristol City?

Barnsley v Bristol City will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 1st November 2019.

How to watch Barnsley v Bristol City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Barnsley are rarely turned over, they just like firepower to dig themselves out of holes.

Bristol have cracked the top six and will expect to pull out routine wins against relegation-scrappers to solidify their place in the promotion mix.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Bristol City