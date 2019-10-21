Porto v Rangers: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Porto welcome Steven Gerrard’s Rangers to the Estadio do Dragao on Thursday seeking to move top of Europa League Group G.

Rangers will look to bounce back after losing their second Europa League outing against Young Boys last time out.

Rangers scraped a 1-1 draw at Hearts over the weekend to lose ground in the Scottish title race.

And attention now turns to Europe and a tricky fixture in Portugal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Porto v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the Porto v Rangers game?

Porto v Rangers will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 24th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Porto v Rangers

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Porto are flying in domestic competition right now and have won nine of their last 10 games.

The one defeat in that period came against Feyenoord in the Europa League earlier this month – and that 2-0 loss will give Rangers hope here.

Steven Gerrard’s men are desperately keeping eyes on both the domestic and European fronts this season.

They will head to Porto keen to kick on from a draw at Hearts last time out – and Gerrard must decide whether or not to give Jermain Defoe more minutes, with Alfredo Morelos still the main man up top.

Porto will likely dictate play here but Rangers must be willing to come forward with enthusiasm if they are to get anything from this match.

Even so, Porto’s recent strong run indicates a home win is likely.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Rangers