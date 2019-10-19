Wales v France: How to watch Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on TV and live stream

Wales are into the last eight of the Rugby World Cup where they will face France for a place in the semi-finals.

Warren Gatland’s side marched through Pool D with four wins out of four, with their unquestioned best result coming with a victory over Australia.

France won their three opening games but didn’t get the chance to test England in the final match of Pool C due to Typhoon Hagibis.

They will hope to step up their game against stronger opponents such Wales, but will be wary of the challenges ahead.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v France game on TV and online.

What time is Wales v France?

Wales v France will kick off at 8:15am on Sunday 20th October 2019.

Where is Wales v France?

The game will take place at Oita Stadium, Oita. Capacity: 40,000

How to watch and live stream Wales v France

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

