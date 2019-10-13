Rugby World Cup typhoon rules: What the cancellations mean for England and every Pool

The Rugby World Cup has been thrown into disarray following a category 5 typhoon threat in Japan.

Typhoon Hagibis is set to strike Tokyo and the surrounding areas this weekend, making it unsafe for some games to go ahead.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the list of the remaining Rugby World Cup games in the coming days and whether they have been affected, as well as what the cancellations mean for the tournament.

Which Rugby World Cup matches are cancelled?

Friday 11th October

11:15am: Australia v Georgia – TO BE PLAYED

Saturday 12th October

5:45am: New Zealand v Italy – CANCELLED

9:15am: England v France – CANCELLED

11:45am: Ireland v Samoa – TO BE PLAYED

Sunday 13th October

4:15am: Namibia v Canada – TO BE PLAYED (AS IT STANDS)

6:45am: USA v Tonga – TO BE PLAYED (AS IT STANDS)

9:15am: Wales v Uruguay – TO BE PLAYED (AS IT STANDS)

11:45am: Japan v Scotland – TO BE PLAYED (AS IT STANDS)

What happens if a Rugby World Cup match is cancelled?

In the case of a cancellation, teams are awarded two points each and given a 0-0 draw.

Games will not be rescheduled.

How do cancellations affect Pool A?

If Ireland beat Samoa and the Scotland game is eventually cancelled, Scotland would be eliminated from the tournament and Japan would qualify with Ireland.

If Ireland triumph with or without a bonus point, they would be one or two points clear of Japan. Scotland would need to beat the host nation to qualify alongside Ireland.

However, Japan has priority over Ireland if match points are tied by the end of Pool A due to beating them in the tournament.

The only way Ireland can fail to qualify is if they lose to Samoa and Scotland win or their game is cancelled.

How do cancellations affect Pool B?

New Zealand was on the verge of qualification regardless of their final match, now the red-hot favourites’ status in the quarter-finals is confirmed. They have won Pool B by one point.

Italy needed to beat the All Blacks in order to qualify for the next round. However, they will not have the chance to do so, and the two points are not enough to scrape into second place.

They have finished third in Pool B, three points short of South Africa who qualify in second place.

How do cancellations affect Pool C?

England has won Pool C. They led France by two points going into the game, and that gap has remained due to splitting the points from the cancellation.

France has finished second in Pool C and will still qualify for the next round, despite not getting a chance to topple England for top spot.

How do cancellations affect Pool D?

Australia v Georgia will still go ahead on Friday, before the typhoon hits.

Wales’ clash with Uruguay on Sunday is expected to be played, though a final decision will be made at least six hours before kick-off.

If Australia beat Georgia without a bonus point, an eventual cancellation for the Wales game would not affect the standings. Wales would still win the group.

If Australia beat Georgia with a bonus point, an eventual cancellation for the Wales game would see both teams tied at the top of Pool D, though Wales would win the group due to beating Australia in their game.

Head-to-head record is superior to points difference in the Rugby World Cup.