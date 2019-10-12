All Ireland can do is hold up their end of the bargain and trounce Samoa before Japan head into a crucial showdown with Scotland – providing that game goes ahead.

The game WILL go ahead despite Rugby World Cup matches being cancelled this weekend due to a typhoon in Japan.

For the list of cancelled games, check out our fixtures guide below:

More like this

Samoa recorded a win over Russia but have failed to make an impact in the tournament and will head home after their game with Ireland.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ireland v Samoa game on TV and online.

What time is Ireland v Samoa?

Ireland v Samoa will kick off at 11:45am on Saturday 12th October 2019.

Where is Ireland v Samoa?

The game will take place at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka City. Capacity: 21,562

How to watch and live stream Ireland v Samoa

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 11:30am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool A - Rugby World Cup fixtures

Ireland v Samoa

Saturday 12th October

Japan v Scotland

Advertisement

Sunday 13th October