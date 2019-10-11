Australia are still likely to qualify for the next round, but all they can do in the final game is record a big win over Georgia and hope the Welsh side fall to an unlikely defeat against either Fiji or Uruguay.

The game WILL go ahead despite Rugby World Cup matches being cancelled this weekend due to a typhoon in Japan.

For the list of cancelled games, check out our fixtures guide below:

More like this

Georgia recorded an impressive 33-7 win over Uruguay during the tournament but that was a glimmer of light between two crushing defeats to Wales and Fiji.

They are playing for pride against Australia, but can they make any sort of impact?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Australia v Georgia game on TV and online.

What time is Australia v Georgia?

Australia v Georgia will kick off at 11:15am on Friday 11th October 2019.

Where is Australia v Georgia?

The game will take place at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizuoka. Capacity: 50,889

How to watch and live stream Australia v Georgia

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 10:45am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool D - Rugby World Cup fixtures

Australia v Georgia

Friday 11th October

Wales v Uruguay

Advertisement

Sunday 13th October