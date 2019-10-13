Accessibility Links

Namibia v Canada: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Namibia and Canada go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture

Namibia and Canada are battling for pride when the pair face each other in the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

Neither side has recorded a point after three games apiece, yet both will be desperate to leave Japan with their heads held high.

The game has been CANCELLED this weekend due to the typhoon in Japan.

For the list of cancelled games, check out our fixtures guide below:

In the case of a draw, Namibia would claim fourth spot by points difference, but both teams will be gunning for the win in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Namibia v Canada game on TV and online.

What time is Namibia v Canada?

Namibia v Canada will kick off at 4:15am on Sunday 13th October 2019.

Where is Namibia v Canada?

The game will take place at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Kamaishi City. Capacity: 16,334

How to watch and live stream Namibia v Canada

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

All about Rugby World Cup 2019 Live

