West Ham v Crystal Palace: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

West Ham head into their clash with Crystal Palace hoping to extend their seven-game unbeaten run stretching back to the opening day of the season.

The Hammers were demolished 5-0 by Manchester City but haven’t lost a Premier League encounter since.

Manuel Pellegrini has guided his side up to fifth in the table with Sebastien Haller impressing up front and Andriy Yarmolenko enjoying red-hot form on the wing.

Crystal Palace make the relatively short trip from south to east London also on the back of a solid run of form.

The Eagles have won three of their last five games and will hope to continue picking up the points despite Wilfried Zaha failing to hit the heights in 2019/20 so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.

What time is the West Ham v Crystal Palace game?

West Ham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 5th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream West Ham v Crystal Palace

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch West Ham v Crystal Palace in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both sides are in good shape going into this one, though it could be argued that Palace are overachieving while West Ham will expect to be in the top spots come May.

The Hammers have assembled a squad bristling with attacking talent and recently enjoyed a trio of clean sheets.

Palace won’t back down easily, but without a prolific striker or Zaha leading the line, they may struggle to match the Hammers’ firepower.

Prediction: West Ham 3-1 Crystal Palace