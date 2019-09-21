UFC Fight Night 159: How to watch Rodriguez v Stephens – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Yair Rodriguez will have the full backing of his homeland crowd when he takes on Jeremy Stephens in Mexico this weekend.

Featherweight star Rodriguez has only fought once since May 2017, but last October’s bout was well worth the punters’ ticket fees in Denver, USA.

He KO’d Chan Sung Jung (a.k.a. the Korean Zombie) with just one second left on the clock in the final round to record the Performance and Fight of the Night honours.

San Diego native Stephens will make the shot trip over the border sitting eighth in the official UFC Featherweight rankings, just one place behind Rodriguez.

He will hope to prevent a two-fight losing streak from escalating after being downed by Jose Aldo, then Zabit Magomedsharipov.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 159 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 159 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 159 main card – including Rodriguez v Stephens – will start at 1:00am (UK time) on Sunday 22nd September.

The preliminary card kicks off from 10:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 21st September.

Where is UFC Fight Night 159 held?

UFC Fight Night 159 will be held at the Mexico City Arena in the Azcapotzalco area of Mexico City.

The arena can hold up to 22,300 spectators and hosted UFC 180 and UFC 188 in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 159

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:00pm (PreLims) on Saturday and 1:00am (Main Card) on Sunday.