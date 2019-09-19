St Johnstone v Rangers: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday with a visit to relegation-threatened St Johnstone.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard will be hoping for a win as they try to keep apace with Celtic at the top of the table.

Rangers have not lost to St Johnstone in their last four clashes but were held to a 0-0 draw last time out.

This match could provide an upset as Gers come into the game off the back of Thursday’s clash with Feyenoord in the Europa League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Johnstone v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the St Johnstone v Rangers game?

St Johnstone v Rangers will kick off at 12:15pm on Sunday 22nd September 2019.

How to watch and live stream St Johnstone v Rangers

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:45am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers may be coming into this game off the back of the Feyenoord clash but at this stage of the season the ‘Thursday-Sunday’ playing issue should not be a problem, especially as they have played through their European qualifying campaign over the summer.

Gers have fared well in Scotland this season, losing only once – to Celtic – since the summer.

They are averaging over two goals per away game in the league this term and are facing a St Johnstone side that has leaked 13 goals in five games already.

It’s hard to see where the hosts will really threaten Rangers here and this game will be more down to how much of a European hangover Gerrard’s men are suffering.

Still, they should have the quality to control the game and run out victors here.

Prediction: St Johnstone 0-2 Rangers