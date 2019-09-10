FA Cup final 2020: How to watch FA Cup final on TV and live stream

The FA Cup final remains the showpiece game in English football, signalling the end of the season and the beginning of summer.

Teams from amateur divisions up to reigning champions Manchester City will take part in the annual tournament with dreams of reaching Wembley.

Millions of fans – and even non-football supporters – will tune in for the national event, but how can you watch the 2020 edition?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the FA Cup final on TV and online.

What time is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will kick off at an unconfirmed time on Saturday 23rd May 2020.

Last season’s final got underway at 5:00pm and a similar time can be expected for the next showpiece game.

Where is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley, London in front of a crowd expected to be around the 90,000 mark.

How to watch the FA Cup final on TV and live stream

The FA Cup final will be broadcast live on BBC, as it has been since the 1937 clash between Sunderland and Preston North End.

Fans can tune into BBC1 or watch via BBC iPlayer to soak up the action.

Alternatively, you can also catch the FA Cup final on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who won the 2019 FA Cup Final?

Manchester City triumphed in last season’s final with a resounding 6-0 win over Watford.

It was the highest FA Cup final victory since Bury beat Derby by the same scoreline in 1903.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored two each, while David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne also got onto the scoresheet.