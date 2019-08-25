How to watch and live stream the Great North Run 2019

The Great North Run will draw in athletes and runners from across the nation and the world in 2019.

Around 57,000 participants will cross the Tyne Bridge as part of their 13.1 miles in September.

Not only is the GNR a highlight for keen runners, but the Newcastle to South Shields race is a popular event for viewers with their feet up in front of the TV on a lazy Sunday morning.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 Great North Run including date, start times and how to watch the action unfold.

When is the Great North Run 2019?

The Great North Run 2019 takes place on Sunday 8th September. Key times include:

Elite Wheelchair Races: 10:10am

Elite Women’s Race: 10:15am

Elite Men’s Race: 10:40am

Main Race: 10:40am

How can I watch and stream the Great North Run 2019 in the UK?

The event will air in the UK on BBC1 and BBC2:

Live coverage

9:30am – 1:30pm: BBC1

Highlights

5:00pm – 6:00pm: BBC2

Great North Run 2019 route

The iconic run starts on the north side of Newcastle and cuts through the city centre, across the Tyne Bridge and east towards the coast.

The Great North run finishes along the coastal road in South Shields.

For the full route, click here.

How can I enter the Great North Run as a runner?

Unfortunately, the entry ballot for the 2019 event has now closed.

For further details of how to apply for future events, visit the official Great North Run website.