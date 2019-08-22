Aston Villa v Everton: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Aston Villa are looking for their first win since returning to the Premier League when they face Everton on Friday Night Football this week.

The Villains have endured a tricky adjustment period in the top flight following defeats to Tottenham and Bournemouth.

Dean Smith’s side earned plenty of plaudits for their display against Spurs, but early goals conceded to Bournemouth will have rung alarm bells at Villa Park.

Everton have been airtight since returning to pre-season action.

The Toffees have drawn 0-0 four times in their last six games – including a handful of pre-season friendlies – and won the remaining pair 1-0.

Marco Silva will be delighted with his team’s resilience at the back despite losing Kurt Zouma in the summer, but will hope for greater attacking threat in the games to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Everton game on TV and online.

What time is the Aston Villa v Everton game?

Aston Villa v Everton will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 23rd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Aston Villa v Everton

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

How to watch Aston Villa v Everton in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side has been among the goals in the opening weeks of the season.

Villa have exclusively dealt in worldies – courtesy of John McGinn and Douglas Luiz – while Everton’s only strike came from a terrific solo effort by Bernard.

Smith won’t allow his team to start slowly again, meaning this could be a cagey affair with neither side able to truly grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Everton