Preston v Stoke: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Neither Preston nor Stoke particularly excelled in the Championship last season and finished their 2018/19 campaigns in apathy.

And the new season has already caused some alarm among Stoke fans after back-to-back defeats to kick off the Championship campaign.

Preston have fared better after beating Wigan 3-0 at home before a 4-0 thumping of Bradford in the EFL Cup.

That may give them the morale boost they need to overcome Stoke just four days after a trip to Swansea.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Preston v Stoke game on TV and online.

What time is the Preston v Stoke game?

Preston v Stoke will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Preston v Stoke

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Preston will be hoping to kick on from a reasonably strong start of the season against a Stoke side that has endured a disappointing opening to the campaign.

Preston beat Wigan 3-0 in their last home outing earlier this August and will be keen to get Louis Moult back on the scoresheet once again.

But alarm bells may well be ringing soon at Stoke if their early-season slide continues.

Stoke head to Deepdale four days after a clash with promotion-chasing Derby, while Preston also have a tricky clash with Swansea to recover from.

It’s a hard clash to split and Preston might just nick it, but a draw does seem most likely.

Prediction: Preston 1-1 Stoke

