Middlesbrough v Wigan: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Jonathan Woodgate endured a miserable return to the Riverside as manager earlier this month with a 1-0 loss to Brentford.

And Boro’s season is yet to fully kick into gear. The team is already out of the EFL Cup and Woodgate is tasked with rejuvenating spirits in a team that only just missed out on the playoffs last term.

Boro host a Wigan side that is desperate to pick up from a strong end to last season and climb up the league table.

But Wigan have endured their fair share of disappointment already this term, meaning this could be anyone’s game on Tuesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Middlesbrough v Wigan game on TV and online.

What time is the Middlesbrough v Wigan game?

Middlesbrough v Wigan will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 20th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Middlesbrough v Wigan

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s been a very tough start for Middlesbrough under manager Jonathan Woodgate, with the club drawing with Luton and then losing at home to Brentford in the opening days of the season.

Since then they were also dumped out of the EFL Cup on penalties to Crew – although fans may see this as a blessing further down the line.

Just three days after visiting Blackburn, Boro host a Wigan side that has endured just as tumultuous a start to the season.

They beat Cardiff on opening day but lost 3-0 at Preston in a surprise result a week later.

Wigan hosted Leeds on Saturday and now face a tricky trip to the Riverside. It’s hard to see either side taking control of this game, meaning a dour draw could well be on the cards.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-0 Wigan

