Luton v Middlesbrough: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Luton and Middlesbrough kick off the new domestic season in England with a Championship clash at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters blazed their way to the League One title last season and will kick off their first campaign in the second tier since 2007.

They face a stubborn test against Middlesbrough as Jonathan Woodgate makes his managerial career debut.

The former Boro centre-back has been quiet in the transfer market so far and will focus on squeezing the most out of his current squad this season.

Kenilworth Road will provide unfamiliar surroundings for the Boro faithful, and Luton are certain to enter the game brimming with confidence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Luton v Middlesbrough game on TV and online.

What time is the Luton v Middlesbrough game?

Luton v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 2nd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Luton v Middlesbrough

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Luton were untouchable in League One last season with star man James Collins leading their scoring charts with 25 goals.

The 28-year-old has been the driving force throughout Luton’s phenomenal rise from League Two to the Championship in back-to-back seasons and will be determined to get off to a flying start.

Middlesbrough are expected to be there or thereabouts in the play-off reckoning this season but they shouldn’t underestimate the hard-grafting Luton on their own turf.

Prediction: Luton 1-1 Middlesbrough