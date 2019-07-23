UFC 240: How to watch Holloway v Edgar and Cyborg v Spencer – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

UFC 240 has a joint main card this weekend with Max Holloway v Frankie Edgar not the only big fight on the bill.

Holloway takes on former lightweight king Edgar, 37, for the UFC Featherweight title on Sunday.

But the pair will share the main event spotlight with the Women’s Featherweight title contest between Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer.

Spencer, 28, is undefeated from seven UFC fights but comes up against the experienced Cyborg, who returns to the Octagon after losing her title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 323.

Spencer is new to the UFC but could well cause an upset here in Canada.

Also on the card is a welterweight clash between Geoff Neal and Niko Price, while lightweight Olivier Aubin-Mercier will face of against Arman Tsarukyan.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 240 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 240 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 240 main card – including Holloway v Edgar – will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 28th June.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 240 held?

The event will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Up to 20,700 spectators can fit into the arena, which is home to the NHL team Edmonton Oilers.

How to watch and live stream UFC 240

The full event will be shown live on BT Sport from 1:00am (PreLims) and 3:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of the Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.