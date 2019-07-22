Leicester 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium
Everything you need to know about Leicester ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season
Leicester City will hope to make a charge for the top six under new manager Brendan Rodgers as the ex-Liverpool boss returns for his first full season back in the Premier League.
The Foxes impressed under Rodgers in the latter part of last season and the Northern Irishman is now tasked with improving their standing in the top flight.
Leicester should be in the mix with Wolves and Everton for the ‘best of the rest’ tag, with Manchester United surely in their sights given the unrest at Old Trafford.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Leicester’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Leicester fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
August
10: Leicester v Wolves
18: Chelsea v Leicester – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
24: Sheffield United v Leicester
31: Leicester v Bournemouth
September
14: Manchester United v Leicester
21: Leicester v Tottenham – 12:30pm, live on BT Sport
28: Leicester v Newcastle – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
October
5: Liverpool v Leicester
19: Leicester v Burnley
26: Southampton v Leicester
November
2: Crystal Palace v Leicester
9: Leicester v Arsenal
23: Brighton v Leicester
30: Leicester v Everton
December
3: Leicester v Watford
7: Aston Villa v Leicester
14: Leicester v Norwich
21: Manchester City v Leicester
26: Leicester v Liverpool
28: West Ham v Leicester
January
1: Newcastle v Leicester
11: Leicester v Southampton
18: Burnley v Leicester
21: Leicester v West Ham
February
1: Leicester v Chelsea
8: Wolves v Leicester
22: Leicester v Manchester City
29: Norwich v Leicester
March
7: Leicester v Aston Villa
14: Watford v Leicester
21: Leicester v Brighton
April
4: Everton v Leicester
11: Leicester v Crystal Palace
18: Arsenal v Leicester
25: Bournemouth v Leicester
May
2: Leicester v Sheffield United
9: Tottenham v Leicester
17: Leicester v Manchester United
Leicester kit 2019/20
The Foxes are sticking with a simple blue design for 2019/20.
The home shirt incorporates a two-tone blue checkerboard, while the away and third kits are pink and black respectively.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Leicester kits here.
Leicester City 2019/20 adidas home shirt 🔵
On sale in store and online now. pic.twitter.com/dpBPnyLORc
— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 11, 2019
Leicester transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
James Justin (Luton) – Undisclosed
Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) – Undisclosed
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) – £40m
OUT
Danny Simpson – Released
Shinji Okazaki – Released
How to watch Leicester games on TV and live streaming
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Leicester stadium facts
Name: King Power Stadium
Capacity: 32,312
Location: Leicester
Year opened: 2002
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards
Leicester 2019/20 season preview
Coming soon…