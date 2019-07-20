Man City v Wolves: How to watch Asia Trophy on TV and live stream

Manchester City are the heavy favourites to win the Asia Trophy as they come up against Wolves in Shanghai on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s City demolished West Ham 4-1 in the semi-final in China earlier in the week.

Wolves are hoping to cause a pre-season upset in Shanghai and set the tone for the upcoming Premier League season.

But all eyes will be on Manchester City and how their superstars are developing ahead of their title defence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is the Man City v Wolves game?

Man City v Wolves will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 20 July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Wolves

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:15pm.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as football so you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester City don’t appear to have let their foot off the gas after winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup last season.

The breezed past West Ham with ease in their Asia Cup semi-final and look set to challenge this Wolves defence on Saturday.

Wolves were equally clinical against Newcastle in their first pre-season game in the Far East, demolishing the then-managerless Toon 4-0.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping to cause City a few problems but the manager is realistic about his side’s chances of securing victory.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Wolves