Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Austrian Grand Prix live on TV?
The French Grand Prix is the ninth race in the 2019 Formula 1 season – when does the action take place?
The Austrian Grand Prix is the second of three races on back-to-back weekends with Ferrari desperate to claw their way back into the season following several months of Mercedes dominance.
Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide
Can Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc turn up the heat on Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, or will the Mercedes stars continue to crush their opponents in 2019?
RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.
Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Austrian Grand Prix
Live from Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
Practice: Friday 28th June – Saturday 29th June
Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.
Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)
Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)
Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)
Qualifying: Saturday 29th June
The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).
Qualifying: 2:00pm
Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)
Race Day: Sunday 30th June
Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).
Pit Lane Live: 1:10pm
Race: 2:10pm
Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.
Where else can I follow the Austrian Grand Prix?
Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.