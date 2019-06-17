When does Andy Murray play next? What time will Murray play at Queen’s Club?

Andy Murray is set for a stunning comeback to professional tennis at the Queen’s Club Championships.

The former World Number 1 will play through the pain as he seeks to end his career with a send-off summer in the UK.

Murray will feature at Queen’s Club, and dependent on his form and fitness, could be in line to make one last emotional appearance at Wimbledon.

When does Andy Murray play next?

Murray will partner Feliciano Lopez in the doubles event at Queen’s.

The draw for the tournament will be made closer to the time, and his schedule will be revealed.

When was Andy Murray’s last match?

Murray hasn’t played since his Round of 128 defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut.

He missed the first six months and last three months of 2018 through injury.

The British star played three matches in Australia, including his Australian Open defeat, before his emotional press conference announcing his intention to retire.

How to watch Andy Murray live at Queen’s Club

Will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon?

Murray is clearly in pain, but one final appearance at Wimbledon would provide quite the send-off for one of Britain’s finest ever sportsmen.

However, as much as fans would love to see him one more time at SW19, Murray won’t be swayed by sentimentality, as seen throughout his career.

He will only feature at Wimbledon if he is fit to do so, and early reports suggest he will not be fit enough to compete in the singles event.

If he comes through Queen’s Club unscathed, he may enter the doubles competition at Wimbledon, but don’t expect fireworks from the Scottish star.

How many times has Andy Murray won Wimbledon?

Murray has triumphed at Wimbledon twice (2013, 2016) despite playing in the era of all-time tennis legends, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

He became the first British man to win the singles title at Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936.

Murray also won an Olympic gold medal at the All-England Club in 2012.