England v South Africa: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

England get the Cricket World Cup underway in a showdown with South Africa to mark the opening of the 12th edition of the tournament.

Preparations during the series hosting Pakistan earlier in May plus warm-up clashes with Australia and Afghanistan will give Eoin Morgan plenty to consider.

The England captain has plenty of weight on his shoulders as the home crowd will demand that their stars challenge for the top honours during the competition.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in for their first taste of Cricket World Cup action in 2019, but how can you watch the opening match?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v South Africa on TV and online.

What time is England v South Africa?

England v South Africa will begin at 10:30am on Thursday 30th May 2019.

Where is England v South Africa?

The game will take place at The Oval, London which holds up to 24,500 fans.

How to watch England v South Africa on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9:30am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NOW TV are also offering a special deal to soak up the whole summer of cricket with four months of seven Sky Sports channels for 25% off, meaning you can watch the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and much more – including Formula 1 and the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season for less.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 9:30am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in South Africa

You can watch the match on SuperSport in South Africa.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.

