UEFA Nations League fixtures: Watch Nations League finals on TV, live stream, date, time, tickets – when do England play?

UEFA Nations League action returns this summer with the inaugural edition of the competition reaching its climax.

Advertisement

England are among the four teams left in the tournament and will battle for the silverware in a straight knockout format.

Switzerland and the Netherlands make up the full roster of teams alongside host nation Portugal with semi-finals, a third place play-off and the final to take place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the UEFA Nations League finals.

How to watch the Nations League finals on TV and online

Every game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports though details of channels and broadcast times are yet to be confirmed.

You will be able to stream the matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch games through NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Nations League fixtures

Semi-finals – 5th June 2019

Portugal v Switzerland

Semi-finals – 6th June 2019

England v Netherlands

Third place play-off – 9th June 2019

TBD v TBD

Final – 9th June 2019

TBD v TBD

How to buy UEFA Nations League tickets

There are still tickets available for the tournament, including the final itself, direct from UEFA.

To enter the UEFA Nations League ticketing portal, click here.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.