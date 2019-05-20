Formula E race calendar and TV coverage guide

Formula E has already generated plenty of drama in the opening stages of the 2018/19 season but fans can expect plenty more to come as the season continues.

The seven-month race calendar will see 22 drivers from 11 teams battle through 13 races in a bid to win the fifth season of Formula E.

Formula E stretches across five continents and before the season draws to a close with a double-bill in New York City.

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne will be hoping to retain his title at the end of the campaign but faces plenty of stiff competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full Formula E race calendar plus how to watch the full 2019 season live on TV and online.

How to watch Formula E live on TV and online in the UK

Every Formula E practice and qualifying session and every race will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Occasional races will also be shown on BBC and Quest throughout the season.

Formula E 2019 race calendar

All times are UK time (broadcast information to be updated)

Round 10 – Berlin, Germany (Saturday 25th May)

Friday 24th May

Shakedown: BT Sport 2 (10:45am)

Free Practice 1: BT Sport 2 (2:15pm)

Free Practice 2: BT Sport 2 (4:45pm)

Saturday 25th May

Qualifying: BT Sport ESPN (7:30am)

Race: BT Sport ESPN (11:30am)

Round 11 – Bern, Switzerland (Saturday 22nd June)

Round 12 – New York City, USA Race 1 (Saturday, 13th July)

Round 13 – New York City, USA Race 2 (Sunday, 14th July)

Formula E results

Round 1 – Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Saturday, 15 December 2018)

Winner: Antonio Felix da Costa (BMW Andretti)

Round 2 – Marrakesh, Morocco (Saturday, 12 January 2019)

Winner: Jerome d’Ambrosio (Mahindra Racing)

Round 3 – Santiago, Chile (Saturday, 26 January 2019)

Winner: Sam Bird (Envision Virgin Racing)

Round 4 – Mexico City, Mexico (Saturday 16 February 2019)

Winner: Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler)

Round 5 – Hong Kong, (Sunday 10th March)

Winner: Edoardo Mortara (Venturi)

Round 6 – Sanya, China (Saturday 23rd March)

Winner: Jean-Eric Vergne (Techeetah)

Round 7 – Rome, Italy (Saturday 14th April)

Winner: Mitch Evans (Jaguar)

Round 8 – Paris, France (Saturday 27th April)

Winner: Robin Frijns (Renault)

Round 9 – Monte Carlo, Monaco (Saturday 11th May)

Winner: Jean-Eric Vergne (Techeetah)

