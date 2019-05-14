West Brom v Aston Villa: How to watch Championship play-offs on TV and live stream online

West Brom are trailing in their Championship play-off tie with Aston Villa ahead of the home leg at the Hawthorns.

Advertisement

The Baggies led for most of the game at Villa Park but two quick-fire goals in the last 15 minutes handed Aston Villa the advantage.

To make matters worse for West Brom, top scorer Dwight Gayle was sent off in the dying minutes of the opening leg for a challenge on the goalkeeper.

Both teams enjoyed strong form to end the season and fans can expect a crackling encounter as they battle for a place at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Aston Villa on TV and online.

What time is West Brom v Aston Villa?

West Brom v Aston Villa will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 14th May 2019.

How to watch West Brom v Aston Villa on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 7:30pm) and Main Event (from 7:45pm).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Brom go into the second-leg hamstrung thanks to Gayle’s needless red card.

The game will still be a tight battle, but the lack of Gayle may have robbed the Baggies of that match-winning moment that could make all the difference tonight.

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Aston Villa

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.