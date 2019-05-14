Inverness v Dundee United: How to watch Scottish Premiership play-offs on TV and live stream online

Inverness and Dundee United are battling to get off to a quick start in the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-finals.

Caley Thistle beat Ayr United 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals to book their place against the Tangerines.

Dundee United finished nine points clear of Inverness but points count for nothing in the two-leg showdown.

The winner of the tie will face the 11th-placed team in the Scottish Premiership for a spot in next season’s top flight.

What time is Inverness v Dundee United?

Inverness v Dundee United will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 14th May 2019.

How to watch Inverness v Dundee United on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Inverness recorded a terrific away win against Ayr to reach this stage, but fitness is a concern for boss John Robertson.

The Caley Thistle boss has slammed the play-off schedule after just three days rest since their last game compared to Dundee United’s nine-day stint without a game.

Regardless of fitness, the visitors head into the tie as favourites and will hope to take a commanding lead back to Tannadice.

Prediction: Inverness 1-2 Dundee United

