Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV?

Formula 1 is screeching towards Azerbaijan with the fan-favourite Baku City Circuit set to provide plenty of explosive drama once again.

Advertisement

The 2018 race has gone down as a modern classic and although Lewis Hamilton walked away with the victory, the full cast played a starring role in putting on a feast of F1 drama.

Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen collided following an intense battle, before Romain Grosjean smashed head-on into a wall while behind the safety car.

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

A daring dash from Sebastian Vettel on Valtteri Bottas led to a flat tyre for the Ferrari, while Bottas himself fell out of the race with three laps to go after striking debris from the sheer carnage that had befallen the track in the preceding hour.

Fans will be desperate for each race to come along but how can you soak up every minute of the action from Baku?

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Live from the Baku City Circuit

Practice: Friday 26th April – Saturday 27th April

All three practice sessions will be broadcast live 15 minutes before their start time on Sky Sports F1.

Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 27th April

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 2:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (on Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 28th April

The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am (UK time).

Race: 1:10pm

Highlights: TBC (on Channel 4)

Find out more about the best Sky packages

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.