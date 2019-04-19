Birmingham v Derby: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Derby County are stumbling towards the finish line of the 2018/19 Championship season.

The Rams enjoyed a bright start under Frank Lampard but find themselves in eighth place, two points behind Bristol City who occupy the final play-off spot.

Derby’s form has been patchy though last week’s resounding 4-0 victory over floundering Bolton will have patched up confidence around midlands club.

Chelsea wonderkid Mason Mount scored a hat-trick in the game at Pride Park and will hope he can fire his loan side back into play-off contention.

Birmingham have transformed from outside play-off dark horses to relegation battlers this season following their nine-point deduction over financial issues.

They are unbeaten in three but face a tough task to extend that run.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Birmingham v Derby game on TV and online.

What time is the Birmingham v Derby game?

Birmingham v Derby will kick off at 3:00pm on Friday 16th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Birmingham v Derby

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Derby have not travelled well in 2019 so far having lost four of seven away games this year.

They drew the other three and failed to score in five of them overall.

Garry Monk has an effective brand of football that has taken four points from Leeds and Sheffield United in back-to-back home games – and Derby could also struggle to win.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-1 Derby

