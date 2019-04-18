Championship TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky listings for EVERY match live on TV and online
Championship football is televised throughout the year on UK TV channels and we have a comprehensive guide to watch every moment live including kick-off times and how to tune in
Championship fans will be growing increasingly nervous as the end-of-season run-in begins the gather pace.
Daniel Farke’s attacking Norwich side top the table while Sheffield United and Leeds continue to battle for the second automatic place with just a handful of games to go.
West Brom have consolidated their play-off position while Aston Villa, Derby and Bristol City have exploited Middlesbrough’s poor form in the race for Premier League football.
Televised fixtures have been confirmed until the end of April with the final day televised fixtures to be confirmed depending on the title race
Promotion contenders and relegation battlers can all expect to feature heavily on Sky Sports at the end of April and into May.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship fixtures live on TV and online this season.
Championship fixtures live on TV in 2018/19
Friday 19th April
Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV
Birmingham v Derby (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Leeds v Wigan (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
QPR v Blackburn (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Monday 22nd April
Aston Villa v Millwall (1:00pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Derby v QPR (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Brentford v Leeds (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV
Saturday 27th April
Sheffield United v Ipswich (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV
Norwich v Blackburn (7:30pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV
Sunday 28th April
Leeds v Aston Villa (12:00pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV
