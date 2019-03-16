Six Nations 2019: How to watch Wales v Ireland live on TV and online

Wales’ weekend of reckoning has arrived with the Six Nations 2019 boiling down to their clash with Ireland at the Principality Stadium.

Advertisement

They lead the table by a point and will secure the trophy and Grand Slam if they beat Ireland.

Wales last won the Grand Slam in 2012 and will be desperate to add another to their tally.

Standing in their way are reigning champions Ireland who won all of their matches in the 2018 edition of the competition.

Joe Schmidt’s men have battled hard for their victories without hitting top gear, but they will be hoping for a potentially crucial win on Saturday.

Ireland can still record a third successive Six Nations title if they beat Wales and England lose to Scotland.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Six Nations showdown between Wales and Ireland on TV and online for free.

When is Wales v Ireland in the Six Nations?

Wales face Ireland at 2:45pm on Saturday 16th March.

How to watch Wales v Ireland on TV and online

Wales v Ireland will be shown live on BBC1 from 2:30pm, with extended build-up starting from 2:00pm.

The game can also be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Nerves will be shredded throughout the biggest match of the final weekend.

Wales’ terrific defence will meet Ireland’s often-ferocious attack.

Home advantage could be enough to nudge Wales over the line, but this game will go right down to the wire.

Prediction: Wales win

Six Nations fixtures this weekend

Round 5

Italy v France – Saturday 16th March, 12:30pm – live on ITV

Wales v Ireland – Saturday 16th March, 2:45pm – live on BBC

England v Scotland – Saturday 16th March, 5:00pm – live on ITV