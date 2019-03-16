Six Nations 2019: How to watch England v Scotland live on TV and online

England have a nervous wait to see whether they still have a chance of winning the Six Nations against Scotland at Twickenham.

If Wales beat Ireland, they will win the Grand Slam but a defeat for the Welsh on their home turf would blow the tournament wide open.

Eddie Jones’ men would just need to beat Scotland to claim the title if that were the scenario.

England sole defeat of the tournament so far came against Wales in Cardiff.

They racked up 111 points in victories over France and Italy while they also brushed Ireland aside in Dublin.

Scotland have little to play for but will not roll over regardless of the circumstances when the two teams take the field.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Six Nations showdown between England and Scotland on TV and online for free.

When is England v Scotland in the Six Nations?

England face Scotland at 5:00pm on Saturday 16th March.

How to watch England v Scotland on TV and online

England v Scotland will be shown live on ITV1 from 4:15pm.

The game can also be streamed online via the ITV Hub on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England have been impressive in all of their games barring the crucial clash with Wales.

They have enough to professionally dispatch Scotland who have struggled to score.

Scotland racked up 33 points against Italy in their opening game but could only manager 34 points combined in the three games since.

Prediction: England win

