6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Nicolette discovers Pierce affair and Bea has a new man

It’s only a matter of time before the scandalous affair between Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is the talk of Ramsay Street, once Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) finds out. How will she expose the cheating pair?

Elsewhere, Bea Nilsson is swept off her feet by a handsome new arrival with a familiar face, and Mackenzie Hargreaves is on the verge of doing something she’ll regret.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 23rd – 27th November 2020.

Hendrix refuses to leave Ramsay Street

Backed into a corner by blackmailing Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) who threatens to expose his infidelity, Pierce has no choice but to leave Erinsborough with his family unless he wants his and Dipi’s secret hotel hook-ups to be public knowledge. But not everyone is ready to say goodbye to Ramsay Street…

Defiant Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) doesn’t see why they have to move, and tells his dad he’s not leaving girlfriend Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and plans to stay put. Last time we checked, the young lovers were barely on speaking terms after the exam paper debacle, but the thought of Hendrix leaving town pushes Harlow to forgive her fella and the pair are back on. As Pierce tries to put that particular fire out, another one is sizzling away…

Nicolette exposes Pierce and Dipi affair

Forget Paul, the last person Pierce wants rumbling his raunchy romance with Dips is nemesis Nicolette… which is exactly what happens this week! Jane Harris (Annie Jones) casually comments to her daughter she spies Dipi emerging from the hotel kissing a man dressed as the Phantom of the Opera at the Lassiters Halloween event, and assumed her and hubby Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) had spiced things up with a bit of musical theatre role play.

Nic knows the only man dressed in said costume was Pierce, and after doing some digging she uncovers the whopping betrayal. Gathering the Greysons together, Nicolette plots to reveal all to Chloe. By the end of the week the truth is finally out, with catastrophic consequences…

Bea’s new love interest leaves Levi heartbroken

Predictably falling for the fella she pretended to be dating (to hide his secret epilepsy, as you do), Bea takes the plunge and asks lovely Levi Canning (Richie Morris) out on a proper date: no hidden agendas, no sneaking medication in bouquets of red roses. Unfortunately, Constable Canning is in the midst of a family crisis, as cousin Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) insists on tracking down the gang responsible for his traumatic childhood attack, so he’s somewhat distracted.

Bea mistakes his lack of interest for a rejection, and she’s not happy. Realising his mistake, loved-up Levi tracks her down the next day to explain himself – only to find her in the arms of another man. He’s totally missed the Bea bus, which serves him right, frankly. As for this other guy, his name is Nathan Packard (Jackson Gallagher), he looks like a male model, and will give Levi a run for his money. He’s also played by an ex-Home and Away star (Gallagher was Summer Bay murderer Josh Barrett from 2013-2016), so producers clearly have big plans for the character.

Mackenzie feels the pressure

Neighbours is to be applauded for the portrayal of trans teen Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), a huge step forward in on and off-screen diversity and a thought-provoking exploration of social acceptance.

As shown with her father’s complicated reaction to her transitioning, the soap is not afraid of tackling the more difficult aspects of Mackenzie’s experience. This week she gets nervous when boyfriend Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) suggests they sleep together for the first time, and confides in pal Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) who urges her to be honest with her other half. Worried cool dude Richie might dump her if she doesn’t take their relationship to the next level, Mackenzie swallows her doubts and pushes ahead with their plan. Which only churns her up even more…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Getting over the Scarlett debacle proves tricky for Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer), who flips at seeing the stalker’s face again when the portrait painted by Ned Willis (Ben Hall) of his tormentor is returned. In a fit of violence, Vi trashes it which makes her feel 100 times better, but is bad news for Ned as it’s the painting that won him a coveted art prize. Has she ruined his career?

As well as potentially smashing up two marriages in the street once she gets wind of Pierce and Dipi’s fling, Nicolette also has to contend with do-gooder Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman) wanting to right their past wrongs. Finding out amiable Aud has given away her share of the illegal lottery cash to charity, surely it’s only a matter of time before Ms Stone is forced to do the same – or face the music on what she did?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.