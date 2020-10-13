6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Toadie’s heartbreak and Dipi can’t resist Pierce

They got off to a bumpy start, but the relationship between Neighbours legend Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Rose Walker (Lucy Durak) hots up this week – until her disgruntled husband arrives on the scene and issues a chilling threat.

Also coming up, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) get closer, artist Ned Willis (Ben Hall) gets a big shock as his art exhibition launches, and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) plots to stay close to Chloe Greyson (April Rose Pengilly).

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 19th – 23rd October 2020.

Toadie threatened by Rose’s husband

Many fans are still not over the tragic death of Sonya Rebecchi, and feel Toadie should remain respectfully celibate and spend his days staring longingly at the giant mural of his late wife’s face. But could the widower finally be ready to find love again with ditzy Rose?

Bursting with gratitude at her boss bending the rules to help expose her husband’s dodgy dealings during her divorce case, Rose insists on cooking a cosy meal for two as a thank you. The next day the pair are on an official date in the Waterhole – only for the romantic atmosphere to be ruined by the arrival of Rose’s aforementioned slippery spouse. James threatens to sue Toad for his illegal legal meddling, but it turns out the warring couple secretly still have feelings for each other… Will Toadie play Cupid to reunite them even if it means throwing away a chance of happiness?

Dipi and Pierce still can’t resist each other

“That sneaky kiss was a one-off moment of madness and will never happen again!” said Dipi and Pierce. “You’re kidding yourselves, and blatantly going to have an affair!” said viewers. Guess who was right?

It may not be a full-on fling yet, but things certainly develop this week, ironically after Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) throws a dinner party to dispel the mysterious tension between his wife and Mr Greyson. No, Shane, they’re not avoiding one another just because of your drug habit, they fancy each other rotten. Ending up alone (again) by the end of the night, Pierce and Dips get deep and meaningful over some wine, and are soon struggling to resist the increasing attraction…

Ned’s nasty surprise

Naughty Ned is still paying the price for his Fandangle debacle which cost him his relationship with Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) – not to mention his dignity. Stalker Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Brown) paying top dollar to see what the artist has to offer meant he could stage his own exhibition, so it wasn’t all in vain.

Desperate to salvage things with Vi, Ned offers to cancel the art show to spend time mending their derailed romance, but the rookie police officer is still perplexed her fella was prepared to strike a deal with the woman who tried to kill him. Ned’s long-awaited exhibition is finally launched to the public, but the event takes a jaw-dropping turn that makes it an occasion to remember for all the wrong reasons…

Nicolette hatches a plan

Nicolette drowns her sorrows with Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) about her unrequited love for Chloe, only for liquored-up Az to let slip his little sister misses her since she moved out. Suddenly full of false hope of a reconciliation, Nic has second thoughts about leaving Ramsay Street and manages to convince the boys – several bottles in – to let her live with them.

The morning after the night before, Aaron worries his spontaneous offer could annoy Pierce, who may not be totally okay with having the nurse who has a ginormous crush on his wife and has continually caused problems in their mess of a marriage being put up by his brother-in-law. Can’t think why. And is anyone else thinking nurse Nicolette is edging towards Single White Female obsessive stalker territory when it comes to her feelings for Chloe?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Bargain hunter hoarders Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) are shocked their secret stockpile of cheapie buys has been raided. Isn’t this supposed to be a fun, frothy storyline? The duo resort to drastic measures to protect their stash by finding several places to store it, only for unforeseen circumstances to bring it all crashing down. Literally.

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), wisely steering clear of her husband and lodger’s lighthearted plot, makes an intriguing observation about one of her neighbours – only for the local in question to quash her theory. But has perceptive Suze really got the wrong idea?

