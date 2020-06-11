Will Chloe and Naomi have an affair in Neighbours?

Throwing a curveball to Neighbours fans who predicted Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) was set to have an affair with old flame Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly), the soap is cranking up the chemistry between the Ramsay Street minx and Pierce’s wife, Chloe Greyson (April Rose Pengilly) – could the women end up having a forbidden fling?

Advertisement

The trio spend a lot of time in each others’ company as they prepare for Lassiters’ charity event to raise funds for the Cancer Council next week. Always on the lookout to rile up business rival Pierce, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) notices the frisson between Naomi and Chloe as Ms Canning makes a cast of her mate’s bust to auction off and suggests to Mr Greyson the girls are getting a little too close.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Doing his best to bury the niggles, Pierce gives in to full-on paranoia when the threesome celebrate the success of the bash with a few drinks in the spa – and overhears Paul tell Chloe he reckons naughty Naomi is trying to seduce her!

Pierce launches himself at Paul for trying to meddle in his marriage, but later admits to Toadie Rebecchi his genuine concerns that his wife is attracted to their colleague. Naomi is aghast to learn Paul, another notch on her bedpost, has been deliberately pushing her boss’s buttons but she starts to suspect flirty Chloe might actually fancy her…

Ironically, Naomi has had to sit on her feelings for Pierce since she returned to Ramsay Street to find the fella she almost had a thing with during their partying days in Sydney is now one of her – very happily married – neighbours.

Chloe has form when it comes to scandalous hook-ups ruining relationships – she slept with her brother Mark Brennan’s fiancee Elly Conway, the revelation of which unsurprisingly wrecked things for the couple.

With all manner of misunderstandings and romantic tension among Chloe, Naomi and Pierce, which daring direction will this Erinsborough love triangle take next? The possibilities are certainly intriguing…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.