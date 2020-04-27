Neighbours confirms return for Sheila Canning’s daughter Naomi

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is grieving for tragic son Gary, killed by evil Finn Kelly in the epic 35th anniversary week, and help is on the way when daughter Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly) returns to Ramsay Street to comfort her mum in her hour of need – but will she end up making things worse?

Minxy Naomi was quite the troublemaker during her original stint in Neighbours from 2014-2015, trying to tempt Toadie Rebecchi from his beloved Sonya, indulging in a fling with toy boy Josh Willis (Terese’s son) and even bedding bad boy Paul Robinson.

She left having landed her dream job in the States nearly five years ago, but in the wake of her brother’s murder by bow and arrow she’ll soon be back. With matriarch Sheila at war with the Kennedys, who she blames for bringing Finn to the street and holds responsible for Gary’s death, can tough-nut Naomi play peacemaker between the neighbours?

And considering her colourful history with some of the other residents, what further drama awaits when she rocks up in her old stomping ground?

A spokesperson for Neighbours confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Naomi was due back on screen in Australia “in the immediate future,” but with the UK lagging behind due to the reduction in episodes airing weekly due to schedule changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not yet clear exactly when the character will appear on Channel 5 – so watch this space.

In March, Neighbours show runner Jason Herbison exclusively teased to us that the Canning house would be welcoming some additional members after Gary being killed off, and the return of a ‘fan favourite’ was on the horizon – now it all makes sense…

