  5. Hollyoaks ‘can last until end of July’ – here’s what Channel 4 soap plans to do after

While the UK remains in lockdown, so do our favourite soaps

Hollyoaks fans are guaranteed to have enough episodes to keep them going until the end of July.

The television industry has almost ceased all production, with all UK-based soaps halting filming while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

While the nation waits to hear when the lockdown will be lifted, soaps have been making contingency plans for when they run out of episodes.

According to a Hollyoaks source, the Channel 4 favourite has enough to see it to August.

The insider told RadioTimes.com they can continue “live” episodes until the end of July.

After that, if filming has not resumed before then, they plan to run Hollyoaks Favourites, which has been in place of two live episodes a week already.

We’ve already seen some epic instalments over the course of the past few weeks from the Chester archives, and there’s good news for fans, as there’s still plenty of classics we haven’t visited yet.

Hollyoaks Favourites: The train crash

And in the coming weeks and months, we’ll have lots of drama to come and new Hollyoaks cast members sure to cause a stir.

Last night (6th May), Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) got engaged.

It all seemed to be a distant hope and wish for “Stitchell” when Scott thought his lover had attacked his dad but thankfully, they managed to put that behind them.

But will they get their happy ending? According to actor Adams, they “deserve” to.

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

