Emmerdale tragedy as Marlon suffers a heart attack and baby Eve goes missing

Life in Emmerdale has gone from bad to worse for poor Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) following his release from prison.

He was falsely arrested and put in jail for the murder of Graham Foster but after Rhona trapped real killer Pierce, it seemed like things were on the up for Marlon.

However, he took the bold decision to shun his family, believing they weren’t supporting him fully throughout his time in prison.

But in next week’s Emmerdale, Marlon’s problems go from bad to worse.

As everyone worries for him, Rhona decides to take him for a coffee, and as she suspected, his anxiety is becoming debilitating.

This only becomes worse when two uniformed police officers knock on his door and he’s beside himself with worry – what do they want?

After the police leave, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) takes his pal out for a drive with Eve, hoping to calm him down.

Marlon suddenly feels a dull ache in his arm and Paddy wonders if he’s having a heart attack.

Thankfully, they make it to the hospital in time and Marlon can get the help he needs.

However, Paddy finds himself in a worrying situation when he unwittingly walks into the hospital without baby Eve and leaves her in the car.

When he comes back, he is completely horrified to discover little Eve is missing.

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, but it goes from bad to worse as Paddy is berated by Chas for his reckless behaviour.

And how will they both react when social services gets involved?

For poor Marlon, can he get the help he so desperately needs for his issues?

