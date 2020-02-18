Emmerdale’s Harriet Finch makes a deadly decision after Lucas gun horror

Harriet Finch had a difficult decision to make on this evening’s (18th February) instalment of Emmerdale.

Advertisement

She was completely horrified – as we all were – to see little Lucas holding a real gun.

It all started when Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) was desperate to try and improve relations between Lucas, Billy (Jay Kontzle) and Will (Dean Andrews).

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Billy made the youngster a fort he could play in, but when it was collapsed, Dawn thought she had ruined everything.

But there was more disaster on the horizon.

In a scene straight out of a horror movie, the youngster thought he was playing with a toy gun and started aiming it at Harriet, Will and Billy.

Ex-con Will had to admit it was his firearm and he had been keeping it indoors out of fear for his life.

Thankfully, Billy calmly removed the gun from little Lucas’s hands, but Will was no use, merely hyperventilating in the corner.

Will is torn as he has to explain if Harriet and Billy tell Dawn, she would probably lose custody of Lucas.

Harriet and Billy initially agree to cover for him, but with his past creeping up on him, will they keep their word?

And will Lucas find himself in danger again?

All eyes now are on what they will do with the gun – without a doubt whoever has it will be in danger of prosecution.

Can they get rid of the firearm before it’s too late?

It’s not the only gun in Emmerdale this week as Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is forced to confront the Rustlers at Butler’s.

He will run to help Moira with a gun in tow and as the week on Emmerdale progresses, he ends up shooting someone unexpected.

Advertisement

But who is the victim? And are they dead?