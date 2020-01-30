Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Emmerdale confirms another body is buried in the woods

Emmerdale confirms another body is buried in the woods

Andrea finally confesses why she was covered in blood

emmerdale andrea tate

Murdered Graham Foster wasn’t the only corpse to be left in the woods near Emmerdale that fateful night – Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) has confessed another body is buried among the bark and leaves, and she was responsible for the death.

Advertisement

In Thursday 30th January’s double bill, the agitated Mrs Tate tearfully told estranged husband Jamie Tate she was wracked with guilt over her actions on the evening her stepfather-in-law was slain.

Viewers saw Andrea weeping and covered in blood in the episode played from her point of view when she was still one of the suspects, and now we finally have an explanation – Andrea ran over Priya Kotecha’s dog, Tip, and stuck her in the ground.

While Priya and the Sharmas put posters up pleading for info on their missing pooch, Andrea has been sitting on the fact she drove off after one too many drinks, shaken by her row with Graham and Jamie over the messy collapse of her marriage, and knocked over the pet.

emmerdale andrea tate jamie tate graham foster

Scared to go to the cops as she was probably over the limit, Andrea said nothing and dealt with the situation by digging a shallow grave for the dead dog. Jamie urged her to come clean to the owners, while swallowing his own guilt at Andrea’s gratitude for his support: little does she know he was off snogging Belle Dingle while she was killing animals, and Pierce Harris was bludgeoning Graham.

The trust and intimacy between the Tates was apparent, but Jamie’s clandestine fling with colleague Belle looks set to be over thanks to him publicly accusing her cousin Marlon Dingle of being a killer, fed up of half the village accusing his mum Kim Tate of the crime.

Never mind the miscarriage of Marlon being framed for murder, will Tip the dog’s tragic true fate be revealed?!

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

emmerdale pierce harris
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

emmerdale jamie tate belle dingle

Emmerdale reveals secret fling for Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 28th January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 28th January 2020 Emmerdale - 8722 Wednesday 5th February 2020 What is Pierce [JONATHAN WRATHER] up to outside Home Farm? Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Emmerdale’s Pierce Harris actor hints there could be more murders in the village – ‘A lot of people should watch their backs’

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Mark Charnock poses in the winners room during the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Emmerdale’s Marlon will “break” in prison – “It’s the beginning of a very dark road”

Emmerdale David

Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden hints evil Maya could return – ‘Is she ever gone?’