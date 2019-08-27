Megan leaves Emmerdale as Jai’s life is thrown into chaos

Gaynor Faye’s final Emmerdale scenes have just been shown on ITV, with her character Megan Macey seen departing with daughter Eliza for a new life in Newcastle.

After seven years of drama, Megan was seen deciding that her future had to lie away from the village following the death of her partner Frank Clayton in a fire at the local factory.

Eliza’s dad Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) was left heartbroken as his little girl left with her mother, the departure coming at the climax to a traumatic day that saw Kim Tate unveiling her plans for the Sharmas’ former business.

In a surprise move, Kim was revealed to be in partnership with newcomer Al Chapman (Michael Widman), their new venture seeing the site of the factory set to be used for an outdoor pursuits centre. But there was uproar when the Sharmas’ ex-employees discovered that Kim’s proposals meant they weren’t guaranteed jobs.

One person who definitely won’t be around to feel the fallout, though, is Megan, who assured Jai that he was welcome to visit Eliza whenever he wanted before heading off.

Speaking recently about her decision to bow out, Gaynor Faye admitted that leaving was “a risk” before adding: “I need to push myself out of my comfort zone. I’ve always been the type of person who doesn’t want to stay playing the same character for too long.”

Her first post-Emmerdale role will be heading the cast of a stage adaptation of her mum Kay Mellor’s drama Band of Gold, in which she will star alongside EastEnders alumnus Laurie Brett and Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson.

