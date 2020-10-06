6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Gray lashes out and the verdict is in for Whitney

How long before the mask slips and abusive Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) is exposed as being responsible for wife Chantelle’s tragic death? As he loses his temper with a stunned Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), neglects his kids and his work, surely it’s only a matter of time before the truth is out?

With Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) facing the verdict in her murder trial, Gray also feels the pressure to keep his client out of jail. Is she going down? And will Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) tell his wife he’s got a secret grown-up daughter he’s never mentioned?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 12th – 16th October 2020.

Gray lashes out as Whitney learns her fate

The intense mixture of grief and guilt for takes its toll on Gray this week as his behaviour grows even more unnerving, and he desperately tries to stop Whit going to prison for killing stalker Leo King in self defence.

Mortified when concerned Linda rocks up on his doorstep with the kids he forgot to collect from school, Gray lashes out at her attempts to lend a hand and she’s left shaken by his explosive temper. Could his mask be slipping? Later, Gray feels the pressure when he’s forced to step in after Whitney’s QC cries off sick for the summing up. He arrives at court severely under prepared, completely distracted and looking like he’s slept in a skip. With the verdict due, can he save Whitney from being found guilty?

Mick hides the truth from Linda

It’s not every day you find out the barmaid at the local gay bar is your long-lost daughter, so Mick Carter can be forgiven for being a bit off. L, of course, has no idea why her hubby has been so distant and confides in Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) she’s worried about her fella.

This twist will take some explaining, as the Carter backstory has us believe Mick and Linda were childhood sweethearts who have been together since their teens – the future Mrs Carter was pregnant at 15 with first child Lee. How, then, has Mick fathered 20-something Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) with nobody knowing? That’s if Frankie is telling the truth, of course. Prepare for some big shocks as more is revealed about this Carter curveball.

Tension mounts between Stacey and Ruby

We’re rather enjoying the animosity between Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), who fell out over Martin Fowler (James Bye) jumping into bed with his ex’s mate. Turner has rediscovered Stace’s old sass since returning from maternity leave – and enjoy it while you can because she’ll be off again soon as the actress is expecting another baby in February.

Before then expect more sniping as girl code breaker Rube rubs Stacey’s nose in it, parading Martin around as if he was first prize in a tombola. This week Martin and Ruby have cause to celebrate and throw a party (if that sounds deliberately cryptic, it’s meant to be…), and smugly invite Stacey. But when Stace sneaks into the club office to swipe some champers, she has to dive under the desk as the amorous couple sneak in for some ‘alone’ time. If you thought Keanu hiding under the bed while Sharon and Phil got it in was cringe, just you wait…

Denise and Phil clash over Raymond

Full marks for revisiting the often-forgotten fact Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) have a son together – it’s fantastic to see two of EastEnders’ strongest performers share a storyline again.

We’re also pleased to report underused Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) is drawn in to the mess this week, as she tells Dee that Phil is secretly visiting little Raymond in hospital without her knowledge. Determined to shut this down, Denise reveals to Ray’s adopted gran Ellie Nixon (Mica Paris) who the unassuming, raspy-voiced bald man who keeps turning up on the ward really is, then the boy’s biological parents have a showdown over their attempts to bond with the son they gave away. Phil isn’t happy. But then again, he never is…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), the very definition of ‘unlucky in love’, has joined a dating app, but it’s not going particularly well. Patience, Kaff, you had trouble finding a decent fella before, bagging one in the midst of a pandemic will take time. And look, here’s grandson Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) deciding to help out by tweaking your profile to attract more interest – what could possibly go wrong?!

We advise you keep an eye on Kathy’s other grandson Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) as his preoccupation with cleanliness in a post-COVID world increases. At 17 years of age, Bobby has already endured more than his fair share of mental health, but burgeoning OCD threatens to tip him over the edge again. Learning Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) has caught a bug he offers to scrub her kitchen to within an inch of its life – is his anxiety becoming unmanageable?

