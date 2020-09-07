Sharon finally learns the truth about Dennis as EastEnders returns – is the pub dream with Ian over?

It was a tough night for Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) as EastEnders returned to the BBC when she finally learned the truth about her boy’s last night.

Cast your minds back to February 21st and little Dennis Rickman (Bleu Landau) was sadly the one who died in the boat accident.

Although it wasn’t on purpose, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was partially to blame for the tragedy considering he had locked the troublesome teenager away below decks to teach him a lesson.

As the boat filled with water – and Ian came to his senses – it was too late for Denny and he passed away in traumatic scenes.

There was one on Albert Square who knew the truth – Dastardly Dotty Branning (Milly Zer0) – who had been threatening Ian with the secret for the past couple of months (and probably through lockdown, too).

Finally she came good on her threats after hitting her limit with Ian and his lies.

“Ian’s the reason Dennis is dead,” Dotty revealed.

Sharon’s eyes filled with anger, upset, and betrayal, but what does this mean for Ian?

Now he’s been found out, can they really continue as normal? We saw at Christmas where Sharon’s rage can take her, but is this it for the friends?

Elsewhere on Albert Square, it was business as usual for Ben and Callum – if by business you mean Ben has been up to something dodgy again.

Callum is finally and safely in the police force and while his on-screen arrest didn’t go as planned, he did get his first taste of desk duty.

However, he got to see a little more than he bargained for as he was told to scour some CCTV footage for any evidence of wrong-doing.

Of course, the first person he sees is his own lover, Ben, but when the police asked if he spotted anything which could relate to Danny Hardcastle, Callum remained quiet.

As the police close in on Paul, will they also lock up Ben in the process?