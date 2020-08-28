EastEnders fans demand Janine back as old character confirmed to return

Yesterday it was revealed that EastEnders would be bringing back a well-known character for this year’s Christmas storyline and fans have been making their voice heard when it comes to who they want that returning face to be.

One name that’s featured more than any other is that of Janine Butcher, who was last seen on the show in 2014 having been played by three different actresses since her debut all the way back in 1989.

Responding to the news on Twitter, several fans of the soap made it clear that they would love to see Janine back in Albert Square, with one fan writing, “If this was Janine it might bring me back.”

A second viewer tweeted, “I’d start watching again if they brought back Janine,” while a third said, “If this big return on EastEnders isn’t Janine they can keep it.”

Rumours had previously done the rounds last year suggesting Janine may be in line for a return, while recently actress Charlie Brooks reprised her role in a humorous video clip on TikTok, her 15-year-old daughter starring as the character’s ex-husband Barry.

The pair reenacted one of the most memorable moments from Janine’s time on her show, when she killed her husband Barry by pushing him off a cliff shortly after revealing she never loved him, a scene first broadcast in 2004.

That wasn’t the only murder Janine committed on the show. She also married and killed husband Michael Moon in 2013, and so, if she was to be the returning face, we could certainly bank on all sorts of dramatic events.

Janine was originally played by Rebecca Michael from 1989 to 1993, before Alexia Demetriou took on the role from 1993 to 1996, with Brooks finally recast in the role in 1999, appearing right through to her most recent appearance six years ago.

Executive producer Kate Oates announced that a character would be returning, teasing a “huge” festive story this year.

Speaking to and other press, Oates said: “We have an exciting return planned and it’s going to be part of a huge, long-running story.

“Jon (Sen) is so organised we kind of know what we are doing the Christmas after. We have really long arcs with a lot of hot points.”

She continued: “We’re very much on its way to completion. EastEnders Christmas is very much on the agenda.”