6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Sharon comes back to Walford as Keegan faces more battles

More drama from Weatherfield as this weeks visit to EastEnders shows a surprise return for Sharon, but what does it mean for her and Phil?

And more heartache on the way for Keegan after recently being found innocent.

Here’s your spoilers for EastEnders between Monday 25th and Friday 29th May.

Sharon makes an unexpected return

After trying to escape reminders of the pain of recent weeks, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) left Walford to stay with Michelle, but she makes a surprise return this week and it is clear that she is still trying to grieve Dennis’s death. She confides in Linda Carter (Kelly Bright) that she wants to give things with Phil (Steve McFadden) another shot- despite everything that happened. Whilst Linda does tell Sharon she is happy for her and Phil to buy The Vic, Sharon later finds some of Dennis’s things while helping her move. Later in the week, she has some alone time with baby Kayden which leads Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) to remind her that she can take him back. Sharon though leaves quickly. Does she want Kayden back, and does she even still want a future with Phil?

More trouble finds Keegan

Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) may have finally had his innocence proven over the assault charge on the police officer, but more trouble quickly finds him this week. The week starts well enough as he and Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) make amends after a touching gesture from her, but it is downhill from there. A customer at the food truck is the catalyst when Keegan is accused of being a drug dealer- prompting Tiffany to promptly defend him. Annoyed he did not get the chance to defend himself, that becomes the least of his problems when the customer returns, with friends, and vandalises the truck. A devastated Keegan soon breaks down in Karen’s arms and admits a devastating truth- the van was uninsured. What will Keegan do now?

Jean wants Stacey to return

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has been worrying her friends for some time and after accidentally doubling up on her medication thanks to Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), there has been some extremely concerning behaviour from her. This week, she reacts angrily to another intervention attempt from Kush who is determined to help her. But a discovery by Mo Harris (Laila Morse) raises some serious alarm bells. Jean also sets her sights on getting Stacey (Lacey Turner) home, but Shirley does not think speaking to Phil about forgetting what she did is a good idea- especially in her current frame of mind. Will Jean end up making things worse?

Elsewhere on EastEnders…

Phil and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) prepare for their job to raise funds, but with Ben’s hearing worsening and him keeping a secret from his dad, is this a job that is destined to fail?

The big move is not going smoothly for the Carter family and this week, while trying to raise a bit of cash, Mick (Danny Dyer) and Shirley accidentally sell Linda’s things. A furious Linda (Kelly Bright) has a thing or two to say to them both when she finds out what they have done.

Max Branning (Jake Wood) is not pleased when he learns that Martin Fowler (James Bye) has taken the security job at the club. He is also forced to cover when Jack (Scott Maslen) assumes he knows Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) is thinking of buying number 43.

