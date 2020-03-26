Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. EastEnders
  5. Will Gray and Whitney have an affair in EastEnders?

Will Gray and Whitney have an affair in EastEnders?

They've been getting close

EastEnders

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) only just got back to the EastEnders’ Square but it seems she could be in line for a big storyline soon.

Advertisement

She was sent to prison for her part in the death of Leo King – we all knew she killed him accidentally and as a form of self-defence, but the law didn’t see it that way.

Enter lawyer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), who was working tirelessly to get her out – or at least on bail.

However, the abuser and Whitney seemed to have developed a close relationship and it’s prompted some fans to suspect there might be more to them than meets the eye.

While Whitney prepares for her trial in nine weeks, he is allowed to stay at home, but unfortunately, her transition from prison to normal life hasn’t been easy.

During Monday 24th March’s episode, Gray paid Whit a visit and she broke down in her home.

The pair shared an emotional conversation which ended in a hug – but is this the start of something?

It’s not the only on-screen chemistry they’ve shared. During Whit’s prison stay, Gray visited her to discuss her case, and among the several lingering looks, Whitney grabbed Gray’s hand.

Of course, it would be a terrible idea for Whitney to go anywhere near her lawyer – who we know is a domestic abuser of his poor wife, Chantelle.

But as both storylines seem to collide together, is this the next twist in the tale?

Viewers have been worriedly tweeting about the development, begging Whitney not to fall for the lawyer.

Advertisement

Stay away from him Whitney!

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about EastEnders

EastEnders
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 10/03/2020 - Programme Name: EastEnders - January - March 2020 - TX: 19/03/2020 - Episode: EastEnders - January - March - 2020 - 6099 (No. 6099) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL TUESDAY 10TH MARCH 2020*** Ben Mitchell (MAX BOWDEN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

EastEnders’ offers hope for Callum and Ben – but can they make it work?

eastenders logo

When are all your favourite soaps airing?

hollyoaks Felix westwood

Richard Blackwood on making a big entrance as Hollyoaks’ Felix Westwood

Programme Name: Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul - TX: n/a - Episode: Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul - generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Mim Shaikh, Pauline McLynn, Dom Joly, Edwina Currie, Adrian Chiles, Fatima Whitbread, Amar Latif - (C) CTVC - Photographer: Oliver Rose

Meet the star-studded cast of Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul