EastEnders announces special point of view episode focusing on Linda Carter alcoholism

Queen Vic landlady Linda Carter’s spiralling drink problem reaches a shocking peak on New Year’s Eve in a special episode of EastEnders told entirely from the character’s perspective.

Christmas is something of a car crash for the Carters thanks to L’s booze-fuelled antics that see her clash with husband Mick and end up in hospital after storming out drunk, but that’s nothing compared to the events of 31st December.

Viewers will follow Linda as she staggers through numerous parties to ring in 2020. Despite her concerned family and friends desperately trying to convince her to reign it in, Mrs Carter continues to down the drinks and spirals deeper into despair. With her judgement impaired Linda’s bad behaviour while under the influence escalates and eventually lands her in a very dangerous situation…

“We’ve watched Linda struggle to cope and find solace at the bottom of a bottle,” comments executive producer Jon Sen. “Over the festive period, Linda spirals further into addiction, culminating in this special episode told completely from her point of view.

“This blistering episode portrays the harrowing consequences of her alcohol abuse on her friends and family alike. It is one of the most unique and important episodes we’ve made since my arrival on the show a year ago.”

Kellie Bright, who plays Linda, says the current storyline is the most challenging material she’s had during her six years in the role. “I’ve never had to play being drunk consistently before, it was quite daunting. This is one of the most challenging things I’ve ever had to do. I’m chuffed because it’s an amazing storyline to play, but I was initially scared and nervous about it.”

The special episode airs on New Year’s Eve on BBC One at 7:30pm.

