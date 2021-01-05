6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Peter takes a dark turn and is Faye pregnant by Ray?

Dark times ahead for Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) as he gives up on life and refuses treatment – have years of boozing done irreparable damage?

Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) tells dad Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) she attacked Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) thinking it was sleazy Ray Crosby (Mark Frost), and that she might be pregnant by the bad boy businessman.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 11th – 15th January 2021.

Peter’s deathwish

The Barlows despair as Peter hits the self-destruct button via the whiskey, refusing his brother Daniel Osbourne’s (Rob Mallard) offer to donate his liver in order to save his life.

Peter even orders Adam to draw up a document legally confirming he doesn’t want any medical treatment and insists he’s left to die. Ken Barlow (William Roache) agrees to let him move in on the proviso he gives up drinking, but the ultimatum has the opposite effect and Peter storms off to get plastered again – later found slumped in the ginnel cradling a bottle. Can anyone convince Peter to save himself and have the transplant?

Faye pregnant?

While Gary Windass (Mikey North) languishes in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, Faye is forced to come clean to Tim that she was the one who attacked Adam, believing it was Ray, and her protective big brother is taking the rap.

Not only that, but Faye now thinks she could be pregnant by Ray the rogue, having slept with him prior to his attempted rape. Tim’s shiny head spins at the double bombshells and visits Gary to discuss how they handle this massive mess. The blokes have differing views, but what does that mean for Faye’s future? Especially if she is up the duff?

Jenny worries for Johnny

Also behind bars along with Gary is Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley). Corrie love putting their characters in the slammer at the same time – remember Gail and Tracy? Peter and Jim? At least they get their moneys’ worth from that prion set.

Mr Connor is not coping with incarceration, not helped by his MS symptoms flaring up which lead to a relapse. Upon hearing he’s had a fall, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) visits her husband but he continues to push her away. Sensing her stepmum could use a friend, and declaring she’s homeless as she’s conveniently split from her boyfriend, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) moves in to the Rovers. Is it just us, or is there something untrustworthy about that girl…?

Asha stands up to Corey

Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) forgave Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) far too quickly over that mucky viral video business, as the pervy lad is clearly only after one thing – as the schoolgirl starts to realise this week when she turns 16 and he desperately tries to have his wicked way.

Underwhelmed by her father’s present of adding the initials of her and twin brother Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) to the corner shop sign, Asha is delighted with the gift from pal Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) of a necklace. Corey humiliates her by publicly slating the ‘distinctive’ item and demands she ditch it – which alerts a passing Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) who warns the girl not to let a man bully her like Geoff did. Asha stands her ground and Corey dumps her. Good riddance. But what effect will this have on Ms Alahan’s fragile self-esteem?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is surprised to see Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) at the flat, and swallows her lie she’s only just got back from France. Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) is at a loss as to how to help his grieving mum which leads to an emotional argument, ending up with Si allowing her one sleeping tablet to take the edge of her pain. Is he enabling a burgeoning addiction?

The fight to save the street rages on, with Roy Cropper (David Neilson) threatening legal action to review how the planning application was approved. Rattled Ray admits to Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) he bribed the chairperson of the committee to fast track things, which could put him in prison. With Gary and Johnny already there, at least he’ll be surrounded by familiar faces.

