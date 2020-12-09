Coronation Street airs tense 60th anniversary scenes as Geoff and Yasmeen story reaches shocking climax

Tonight’s special 60th anniversary episode of Coronation Street was a big one and aside from the protest to save the cobbles from demolition, viewers saw Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) become more unhinged than ever, with Yasmeen and Alya Nazir (Shelley King and Sair Khan) caught right in the firing line.

Alya found herself out for the count when she took great pleasure in riling Geoff up and ruining his plans, getting a nasty blow to the head from the unstable abuser in the process. This left Yasmeen alone to deal with him when she went to collect her things and it didn’t go well at all.

Trapped alone with Geoff, Yasmeen was horrified when he set fire to the house and forced her upstairs, leaving her with no other escape route than the roof. Unfortunately, due to the protests taking place, nobody was able to hear her calls for help and the scenes got even tenser when she was joined by Geoff up there.

Thankfully, Alya recovered from her injury and joined them just in time for Yasmeen getting her moment to finally tell Geoff what she thought of him, rattling him enough to lose his balance. As Geoff clung onto the roof, Yasmeen did try to help him but he slipped further and toppled to the ground below, taking him out of the picture for good. Was that the end of the line for Geoff?

Elsewhere tonight, it all came undone for Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) when the truth about her double-dealing and plotting against the cobbles was revealed in front of many people. Kevin (Michael LeVell) was quick to disown her.

The protest proved to be a success too as Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) was told to halt his plans, and we got to see Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) let loose with a digger and knocking the power out to the whole street which will be one of our soap highlights for 2020.

And Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) got a shock when she walked into the Rovers right as Adam (Sam Robertson) confessed to sleeping with Carla Connor in front of Peter (Chris Gascoyne) and Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

So this may have been a dramatic anniversary episode, but it seems that the fallout from all that happened will last for a while yet.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.